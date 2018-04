April 15 (Reuters) - BANK DHOFAR:

* Q1 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX 13.6 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 12.5 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME 33.1 MILLION RIALS VERSUS 32.1 MILLION RIALS YEAR AGO

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018 NET LOANS AND ADVANCES STAND AT 3.22 BILLION RIALS, UP 4.50 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* AS OF END-MARCH 2018 DEPOSITS FROM CUSTOMERS STAND AT 3.16 BILLION RIALS, UP 0.95 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR