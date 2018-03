March 12 (Reuters) - BANK DHOFAR:

* CALLS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING ON MARCH 27 TO APPROVE RENEWAL AND UPDATE OF ESTABLISHMENT OF EMTN PROGRAMME IN AN INDICATIVE AMOUNT OF US$750 MILLION‍​

* WITHIN $ 750 MILLION AMOUNT, BANK MAY CONSIDER TO INCLUDE POSSIBILITY OF TIER-2 SUBORDINATED BONDS IN AN INDICATIVE AMOUNT OF UP TO $250 MILLION

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVAL FOR ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 PERPETUAL BONDS IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO OMR 40 MILLION Source:(bit.ly/2p1nqZe)