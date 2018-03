March 28 (Reuters) - BANK FUER TIROL UND VORARLBERG AG :

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX GREW BY EUR 17.7 MILLION TO EUR 91.2 MILLION‍​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME 165.8 MILLION EUROS, UP 14.5 PERCENT