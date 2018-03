March 14 (Reuters) - Bank Handlowy:

* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF 537.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDS FY DIVIDEND. OF 4.11 ZLOTY PER SHARE, that is 99.98 PERCENT OF FY 2017 STAND-ALONE NET PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)