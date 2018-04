BRIEF-Bank if Canada's Poloz: considerable progress seen in economy over last 12 months

April 18 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: CONSIDERABLE PROGRESS HAS BEEN SEEN IN ECONOMY OVER LAST 12 MONTHS

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: ECONOMY NOT YET ABLE TO REMAIN AT FULL CAPACITY ON ITS OWN

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: SUSTAINABILITY OF THIS LEVEL OF ACTIVITY NOT ASSURED

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: ECONOMIC MODERATION THAT HAS EXTENDED INTO EARLY 2018 HAS BEEN MORE PRONOUNCED THAN EXPECTED

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: WE WILL BE MONITORING DATA FOR Q2 VERY CLOSELY IN WEEKS AHEAD

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: FORCES WEIGHING ON ECONOMY MEAN MONETARY POLICY LIKELY TO REMAIN STIMULATIVE TO SOME DEGREE, EVEN IF LESS STIMULATIVE THAN TODAY

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: INTEREST RATES MAY NEED TO REMAIN BELOW NEUTRAL RANGE UNTIL VARIOUS FORCES HAVE DISSIPATED

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: FORCES INCLUDE UNCERTAINTY AROUND TRADE CONFLICTS, GEOPOLITICAL RISKS

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: MOST OF GOVERNING COUNCIL’S DELIBERATIONS CONCERNED APPROPRIATE PACE OF INTEREST RATE INCREASES

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: THIS IS INTENSELY DATA-DEPENDENT PROCESS OF RISK MANAGEMENT

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: POSSIBLE THAT RELUCTANCE TO INVEST IN NEW CAPACITY REPRESENTS A STRUCTURAL CHANGE IN ECONOMY BEYOND CAPABILITY OF MONETARY POLICY TO SOLVE (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)