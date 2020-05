May 27 (Reuters) - Bank Leumi Le Israel BM:

* ISRAEL’S BANK LEUMI Q1 NET LOSS 232 MILLION SHEKELS VERSUS 1.09 BILLION SHEKEL PROFIT

* BANK LEUMI WARNED LAST WEEK OF A LOSS OF 200-300 MILLION SHEKELS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)