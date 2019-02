Feb 20 (Reuters) - Bank Linth Llb AG:

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 25.0 MILLION WAS 10.4 PERCENT ABOVE THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* TO PROPOSE UNCHANGED DIVIDEND OF CHF 9.00

* FY BUSINESS INCOME IN 2018 INCREASED BY 3.5 PERCENT TO CHF 99.5 MILLION