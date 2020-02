Feb 24 (Reuters) - BANK LINTH LLB AG:

* AT CHF 26.1 MILLION, THE ANNUAL PROFIT EXCEEDED RESULT OF 2018 BY 4.5 PERCENT.

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND AT CHF 10 PER SHARE

* FY GROSS PROFIT FROM INTEREST BUSINESS DECREASED BY 3.3 PERCENT TO CHF 65.6 MILLION

* BELIEVES IT IS WELL POSITIONED FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR AND THEREFORE CONTINUES TO EXPECT SOLID BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

* FY REVENUE CHF 97.7 MILLION VERSUS CHF 99.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2Vg4arO Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)