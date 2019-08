Aug 13 (Reuters) - Bank Linth LLB AG:

* HALF - YEAR PROFIT INCREASED BY 6.3 PERCENT TO CHF 12.9 MILLION

* SEES ESSENTIALLY POSITIVE RESULT FOR FULL YEAR

* H1 GROSS INTEREST INCOME UP BY CHF 0.5 MILLION COMPARED H1 OF 2018 TO CHF 34.0 MILLION