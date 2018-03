March 20 (Reuters) - BANK MUSCAT:

* SAYS COMPULSORILY CONVERTIBLE BONDS ISSUED IN 2015 WILL BE CONVERTED TO COMMON EQUITY SHARES OF BANK ON MARCH 19 AS PER TERMS OF PROSPECTUS‍​

* SAYS VALUE OF CCBS BEING CONVERTED IS 32.416 MILLION RIALS

* SAYS PRICE OF CONVERSION WILL BE BAIZA 0.316 AND HAS BEEN CALCULATED AT A TWENTY PERCENT DISCOUNT TO AVERAGE CLOSING MARKET PRICE, OVER PRECEDING 90 CALENDAR DAY PERIOD PRIOR TO CONVERSION DATE