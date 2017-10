Oct 31 (Reuters) - BANK OCHRONY SRODOWISKA SA:

* ISSUES SERIES AA2 BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 65.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

* SERIES AA2 BONDS BEAR FLOATING WIBOR 6M INTEREST RATE PLUS 4.5 PERCENT MARGIN, MATURITY DATE IS OCT. 31, 2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)