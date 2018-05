Bank of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHARES

* BANK OF AMERICA - ALL 14.6 MILLION SERIES I DEPOSITARY SHARES OUTSTANDING WILL BE REDEEMED ON JULY 2, 2018 FOR AN AGGREGATE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $364.6 MILLION

* BANK OF AMERICA CORP - 18.6 MILLION SERIES D DEPOSITARY SHARES OUTSTANDING WILL BE REDEEMED ON JUNE 14, 2018 FOR AGGREGATE REDEMPTION PRICE OF $464.6 MILLION