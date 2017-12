BRIEF-Bank Of America Increases Planned Common Stock Repurchase Program

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank Of America Corp:

* BANK OF AMERICA INCREASES PLANNED COMMON STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SAYS ‍BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION TODAY ANNOUNCED PLANS TO REPURCHASE AN ADDITIONAL $5 BILLION IN COMMON STOCK BY JUNE 30, 2018​

* SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE BOARD HAS INFORMED CO THAT IT HAS APPROVED ADDITIONAL REPURCHASES

* SAYS ADDITIONAL CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION OFFSETS INCREASED REGULATORY CAPITAL FROM ISSUANCE OF STOCK UPON BERKSHIRE‘S EXERCISE OF WARRANTS

* SAYS ADDITIONAL CAPITAL DISTRIBUTION ALSO OFFSETS INCREASED CAPITAL FROM SALE OF NON-U.S. CONSUMER CREDIT CARD BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: