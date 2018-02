Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bank Of Ayudhya Pcl:

* SEES FY 2018 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.5 - 3.7 PCT‍​

* SEES 2018 LOAN GROWTH (NET) OF 6-8%‍​

* SEES 2018 NPL RATIO AT LESS THAN 2.5 PERCENT ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: