April 19 (Reuters) - Bank of Ayudhya PCL:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.21 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 5.64 BILLION BAHT

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME 18.02 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 16.48 BILLION BAHT

* NON-PERFORMING LOAN (NPL) RATIO IN 1Q 1.96% VERSUS 2.05% IN DECEMBER 2017

* Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.67% VERSUS 3.81% IN Q4/17