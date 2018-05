May 7 (Reuters) - Bank of Baroda Ltd:

* SAYS CO RETAINS 1-YEAR MCLR AT 8.40 PERCENT Source text - [BANK OF BARODA RETAINS ITS LENDING RATES Bank of Baroda, one of the largest Public Sector Lenders, has reviewed its benchmark lending rates i.e. marginal cost of funds based lending rates across various tenors. MCLR has been reviewed at the existing level. Bank’s 1-year MCLR currently stands at 8.40 per cent, which is competitive as per the current market scenario.]

