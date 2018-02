Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Baroda Ltd:

* SAYS BANK HAS NO EXPOSURE AGAINST LOUS ISSUED BY PNB ON BEHALF OF SOME OF ITS GEMS AND JEWELLERY SECTOR CLIENTS IN NEWS

* BANK OF BARODA - EXPOSURE OF $0.285 MILLION AGAINST ONE LOU IN RESEPCT TO WHICH FIR HAS BEEN FILED BY PUNJAB NATIONAL BANK