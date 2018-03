March 14 (Reuters) - Bank of Beijing Co Ltd:

* SAYS TO OFFER CREDIT LINE OF 1.7 BILLION YUAN ($269.30 million) TO JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES NON-PERFORMING LOAN WRITE-OFF AMOUNT OF UP TO 8.0 BILLION YUAN IN 2018 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2Irxz9G; bit.ly/2GsirZd Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3126 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)