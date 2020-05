May 20 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA DEPUTY GOVERNOR TIMOTHY LANE REITERATES THAT BANK DOESN’T THINK A FURTHER RATE CUT WOULD BE ADVISABLE

* BOC’S LANE SAYS “WHILE WE NEVER SAY NEVER”, BANK’S DECISION IS NOT TO CUT RATES AGAIN

* BOC'S LANE, ASKED WHETHER CANADA'S CREDIT RATING COULD SUFFER BECAUSE OF EXTRA GOV'T SPENDING, SAYS "IT'S NOT A MAJOR CONCERN AT THIS TIME"