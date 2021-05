May 24 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOV. SAYS TAPERING IS RIGHT MOVE FOR ECONOMY - WSJ

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR TIFF MACKLEM SAYS CANADIAN ECONOMY STILL NEEDS ‘CONSIDERABLE’ MONETARY SUPPORT- WSJ

* BOC'S GOVERNOR SAYS HE IS COMFORTABLE WITH PULLING BACK EXTRAORDINARY STIMULUS EXTENDED DURING PANDEMIC BECAUSE OF DOMESTIC ECONOMY'S RESILIENCE- WSJ