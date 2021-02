BRIEF-Bank of Canada Governor says getting COVID-19 vaccines into Canadians is a top priority, says some delays are inevitable

Feb 23 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR TIFF MACKLEM, ASKED ABOUT SAYS GLOBAL DISRUPTIONS TO SUPPLIES OF COVID-19 VACCINES, SAYS VACCINES HAVE BEEN A TREMENDOUS SUCCESS STORY

* BOC’S MACKLEM: GETTING VACCINES INTO CANADIANS IS TOP PRIORITY, SAYS SOME DELAYS ARE INEVITABLE

* BOC’S MACKLEM: OUR FORECAST IS THAT CANADIANS HAVE WIDESPREAD COVID-19 IMMUNITY BY THE END OF THE YEAR, NEWS OF NEW VARIANTS IS WORRISOME

* BOC’S MACKLEM, ASKED ABOUT POTENTIAL IMPACT OF RECORD HIGH DEFICITS AND NATIONAL DEBT, SAYS GOV’T MEASURES TO ADDRESS PANDEMIC WERE NECESSARY

* BOC’S MACKLEM SAYS IT WILL BE IMPORTANT OVER TIME TO REESTABLISH A SUSTAINABLE FISCAL POLICY

* BOV’S MACKLEM SAYS MAY BE A NEED FOR SOME NEW TARGETED PROGRAMS TO ADDRESS COVID-19 CRISIS

* BOC’S MACKLEM SAYS WE ARE STARTING TO SEE SOME EARLY SIGNS OF EXCESS EXUBERANCE IN HOUSING MARKET

* BOC'S MACKLEM SAYS WE ARE STILL A LONG WAY FROM WHERE WE WERE IN 2016 AND 2017 AS REGARDS THE HOUSING MARKET