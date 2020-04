April 16 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ SAYS ‘WHEN WE GET BACK TO NORMAL, INTEREST RATES CERTAINLY WILL RISE’

* BOC’S POLOZ SAYS ONCE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IS OVER, IT WILL TAKE ECONOMY A COUPLE OF YEARS TO MAKE UP THE LOST GROUND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by David Ljunggren)