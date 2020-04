April 15 (Reuters) - BANK OF CANADA’S GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ, IN INTERVIEW WITH CTV NEWS, SAYS:

* COMPARING CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IMPACT AS SIMILAR TO THE GREAT DEPRESSION IS MISLEADING

* HE WANTS TO DISCOURAGE MERCHANTS FROM NOT ACCEPTING CASH, SAYS THERE AREN’T MORE GERMS ON CASH THAN OTHER SURFACES

* ADDS MANY CANADIANS STILL RELY ON USING CASH

* RECESSION IS SUBSTANTIALLY BEHAVIORAL; CURRENT SITUATION WHERE ECONOMY HAS STOPPED IS NOT COMPARABLE TO A RECESSION OR DEPRESSION (Reporting by Kelsey Johnson)