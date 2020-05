BRIEF-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz reiterates that the bank's best case coronavirus scenario remains within reach

May 14 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ REITERATES THAT THE BANK’S BEST CASE CORONAVIRUS SCENARIO REMAINS WITHIN REACH

* BOC’S POLOZ: IF THERE WERE TO BE A SECOND WAVE OF ECONOMIC FALLOUT WE WOULD NEED ANOTHER SCENARIO

* BOC’S POLOZ: “WE ARE HEADED FOR A DIFFERENT KIND OF NORMAL” WHERE THERE WOULD BE A REASONABLE RETURN TO ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN Q3

* BANK OF CANADA SENIOR DEPUTY GOVERNOR CAROLYN WILKINS SAYS AS RESTRICTIONS ARE GRADUALLY LIFTED, HOUSING MARKET SHOULD SPRING BACK TO SHAPE, IT’S HARD TO PREDICT HOW QUICKLY

* BOC’S WILKINS, ASKED IF BANK IS PLANNING INCREASE IN THE SIZE OF ITS CORPORATE BOND PURCHASE PROGRAM, SAYS THIS NOT PART OF OUR DESIGN RIGHT NOW (Reporting by Fergal Smith)