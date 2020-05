BRIEF-Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says coronavirus pandemic remains a massive economic and financial challenge and it will leave higher levels of debt in its wake

May 14 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR STEPHEN POLOZ SAYS CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC REMAINS A MASSIVE ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL CHALLENGE AND IT WILL LEAVE HIGHER LEVELS OF DEBT IN ITS WAKE

* BOC’S POLOZ: “ I AM CONFIDENT THAT A STRONG FINANCIAL SYSTEM WILL HELP CANADA EMERGE FROM THIS EPISODE IN RELATIVELY GOOD SHAPE”

* BOC’S POLOZ: CONSIDERABLE UNCERTAINTY REMAINS ABOUT THE FUTURE COURSE OF THE PANDEMIC AND ITS ECONOMIC CONSEQUENCES

* BOC’S POLOZ: THE BANK WILL CONTINUE TO DO WHAT IS NECESSARY TO KEEP CORE FINANCIAL MARKETS WORKING (Reporting by Fergal Smith)