March 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz says:

* WHAT WE OFFERED YESTERDAY WAS NOT INTENDED TO BE FORWARD GUIDANCE

* BANK IS TALKING ALMOST EVERY DAY TO ITS INTERNATIONAL COUNTERPARTS

* NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES ARE CONSIDERED AS PART OF THE BANK’S BROADER TOOL KIT

* NEGATIVE INTEREST RATES ARE AN EXTREME RESPONSE

* THERE IS A LOT OF STIMULUS FLOWING THROUGH THE SYSTEM TO PUT A CUSHION UNDER THE ECONOMY