BRIEF-Bank Of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says it's going to be a long, slow economic recovery

June 22 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR TIFF MACKLEM SAYS BANK SEES SPENDING ON HOSPITALITY, AIR TRAVEL SLOWER TO COME BACK FROM CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS RECOVERY JUST STARTING, WILL BE LONGER TERM UNANTICIPATED EFFECTS

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS BANK SEES LONG RECOVERY PERIOD, NO DISCUSSION ON WHEN TO WITHDRAW STIMULUS SUPPORT

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS CANADA DIVERSE ECONOMY IS AN ASSET

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS CANADA’S OIL PRODUCING REGIONS FACING DOUBLE-WHAMMY OF CORONAVIRUS AND LOW OIL PRICES

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE AN ONGOING IMPACT ON OIL PRICES

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS LOW OIL PRICES COULD LAST LONGER THAN THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS BANK WILL BE ASSESSING STRENGTH OF US RECOVERY VERY CAREFULLY AND WILL BE FACTORING THAT INTO ITS ANALYSIS, STRONG US RECOVERY GOOD FOR CANADA

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS WE DON’T KNOW HOW MUCH DAMAGE THERE IS TO THE ECONOMY FROM THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS SEES PRETTY GOOD GROWTH IN GDP IN THIRD QUARTER

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS VERY IMPORTANT FOR THE BANK TO UNDERSTAND THE EFFECT OF CLIMATE CHANGE ON THE CANADIAN ECONOMY

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS BANKS ARE A BIG PART OF THE SOLUTION TO THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS WE COULD USE A LITTLE MORE INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION GOING FORWARD TO RESPOND TO CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS WATCHING REAL ESTATE MARKETS CLOSELY, EXPECTS DIFFERENT PARTS TO BE IMPACTED IN DIFFERENT WAYS

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS SOCIETIES AROUND THE WORLD HAVING TROUBLE KEEPING UP WITH RAPID PACE OF CHANGE

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS BANK NEEDS TO BE MORE INCLUSIVE AND DIVERSE

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS THE BANK EXPECTS MORE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAKS AS THE ECONOMY REOPENS; KEY WILL BE CONTAINMENT

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS BROAD BASED CONTAINMENT WILL BE A VERY LARGE SET-BACK IF NEEDED TO CONTAIN FUTURE WAVES

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS WE MUST RESPOND QUICK AND IN A TARGETED MANNER TO CONTAIN POSSIBLE FUTURE OUTBREAKS OF CORONAVIRUS

* BOC GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS IT IS GOING TO BE A LONG, SLOW RECOVERY. THERE WILL BE SETBACKS (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Kelsey Johnson)