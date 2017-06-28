FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of canada: U.S. uncertainty manifesting in business investment outlook
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 7:07 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of canada: U.S. uncertainty manifesting in business investment outlook

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: says bank thinks about implications for equity markets as part of its inputs for decision-making

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: often data is telling us something but we have lags in data

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: ultimately we put it all together and use our judgement in policy decision

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: we're seeing growth broaden across a number of industries, labor mobility

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: recently we've seen some inflation below our 2 percent target, had expected in MPR to see that until later this year

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: in data last week seeing differentiation between services and goods inflation

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: our primary mandate continues to be to reach that 2 percent target

* Bank of Canada's Patterson: U.S. uncertainty manifesting itself primarily in business investment outlook Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.