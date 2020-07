July 15 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA GOVERNOR MACKLEM SAYS INTEREST RATE SEEN AT EFFECTIVE LOWER BOUND OF 0.25% FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS

* BANK OF CANADA’S MACKLEM SPEAKING IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW

* BANK OF CANADA’S MACKLEM SAYS IF MORE MONETARY STIMULUS NEEDED, “WE’LL DO THAT”

* BANK OF CANADA’S MACKLEM SAYS PAST EXPERIENCE SHOWS WITHDRAWING FISCAL STIMULUS TOO EARLY RISKS STUNTING RECOVERY Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Steve Scherer)