BRIEF-Bank Of Canada's Poloz says does not know what would happen if NAFTA were changed

March 13 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ SAYS HE DOES NOT KNOW WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF NAFTA WERE CHANGED OR ABROGATED

* BOC’S POLOZ: SOME COMPANIES ARE TELLING THE BANK THEY ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE FUTURE OF NAFTA

* BOC’S POLOZ: EVEN THOUGH BUSINESS INVESTMENT HAS GONE UP A LOT IN LAST FOUR QUARTERS, IT WOULD HAVE RISEN MORE WITHOUT NAFTA UNCERTAINTY

* BOC’S POLOZ: ALTHOUGH CANADA HAS FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE IN FIELD OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGNCE, “SCALE IS OUR ENEMY”

* BOC’S POLOZ: WE HAVE NO PROBLEM EXPLAINING IN OUR MODELS HOW INFLATION HAS BEHAVED (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)