BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says interest rates are heading higher

May 1 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA’S POLOZ: OUR CONCERN IS INTEREST RATES ARE REALLY LOW, COMPARED TO ANYTHING WE CAN DESCRIBE AS NEUTRAL

* BOC’S POLOZ: RIGHT NOW THINGS ARE FINE, BUT THE VULNERABILITY IS INCREASING, AND SINCE THE ECONOMY IS CLOSE TO WHERE IT BELONGS, INTEREST RATES ARE HEADING HIGHER

* BOC’S POLOZ: WE ARE CONVINCED THERE REMAINS UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN THE ECONOMY, INCLUDING PARTICIPATION IN LABOR FORCE BY YOUTH

* BOC’S POLOZ: SEEING SOME GOOD PICKUP IN WAGES IN LAST 6-8 MONTHS, WE’RE IN A PHASE WE CALL THE SWEET SPOT

* BOC’S POLOZ: WHAT REALLY KEEPS ME AWAKE AT NIGHT IS RISK OF CYBER EVENT (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and David Ljunggren)