TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) -

* BANK OF CANADA’S WILKINS: HOUSING SECTOR, HIGH INDEBTEDNESS TWO CONCERNS THAT KEEP HER UP AT NIGHT

* BOC’S WILKINS: THINGS SEEM TO BE GOING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION, BUT VULNERABILITY IS STILL THERE AND WILL BE A FACTOR IF CANADIAN ECONOMY FACES A NEGATIVE SHOCK (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)