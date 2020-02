Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd 3988.HK:

* CSRC APPROVED OFFSHORE ISSUANCE OF NO MORE THAN 200 MILLION PREFERENCE SHARES BY BANK

* EACH SHARE TO HAVE A PAR VALUE OF RMB100

* OFFSHORE PREFERENCE SHARES MAY BE LISTED ON HONG KONG STOCK EXCHANGE AFTER ISSUANCE