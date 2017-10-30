BRIEF-Bank of China posts financial results for Q3, Jan-Sept

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd
* Says Q3 net interest margin at 1.85 percent versus 1.84 percent at end-June
* Says Q3 NPL ratio at 1.41 percent versus 1.38 percent at end-June
* Says Q3 net profit 41.82 billion yuan ($6.29 billion)
* Says 9-month net profit 145.51 billion yuan
* Says Q3 common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.15 percent versus 11.37 percent at end-December
Source text in English: bit.ly/2zReKaR
$1 = 6.6455 Chinese yuan renminbi