BRIEF-Bank Of China Posts FY Profit Attributable RMB187,405 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - 3988.HK:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 187,405 MILLION VERSUS RMB 180,086 MILLION

* RECOMMENDED A FINAL DIVIDEND ON ORDINARY SHARES FOR 2019 OF RMB1.91 PER TEN SHARES

* FY RETURN ON AVERAGE EQUITY 11.45% VERSUS 12.06%

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB 374,250 MILLION VERSUS RMB 359,706 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 1.84% VERSUS 1.90%

* AS AT DEC. 31, NON-PERFORMING LOANS TO TOTAL LOANS 1.37%

* AS AT DEC. 31, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 11.30 %

* IN 2020, BANK’S RMB LOANS IN CHINESE MAINLAND ARE EXPECTED TO GROW BY APPROXIMATELY 10%

* ALTHOUGH COVID-19 WILL HAVE TEMPORARY ECONOMIC IMPACT, OUTLOOK TOWARDS GROWTH FOR CHINESE ECONOMY WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED

