April 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd:

* BOARD RESOLVED TO APPROVE THE ISSUANCE OF THE QUALIFIED WRITE-DOWN TIER-2 CAPITAL INSTRUMENT NOT MORE THAN RMB 80 BILLION

* BOARD APPROVED ISSUANCE OF WRITE-DOWN UNDATED CAPITAL BONDS IN TOTAL ISSUANCE AMOUNT OF NOT MORE THAN RMB40 BILLION Source text : (bit.ly/2HwukRk) Further company coverage: