BRIEF-Bank Of China Vice President Zhang Expect Net Interest Margin To Stabilise And Improve In 2018

March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of China Ltd executives said during a press conference on Thursday:

* BANK OF CHINA CHIEF RISK OFFICER PAN YUEHAN: TO SPEED UP DISPOSAL OF NON-PERFORMING LOANS

* BANK OF CHINA CRO PAN: EXPECT CREDIT ASSET QUALITY TO IMPROVE IN 2018

* BANK OF CHINA VICE PRESIDENT ZHANG QINGSONG: COST OF DEPOSITS LIKELY TO INCREASE AMID INCREASING COMPETITION

* BANK OF CHINA VICE PRESIDENT ZHANG: EXPECT NET INTEREST MARGIN TO STABILISE AND IMPROVE IN 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Se Young Lee)