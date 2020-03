March 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Chongqing Co Ltd:

* ON MARCH 6, RECEIVED APPROVAL OF QUALIFICATION OF LIU YING, LIU XING AND WANG RONG FROM CHONGQING CBIRC

* APPROVAL FOR QUALIFICATION OF LIU YING FOR AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, LIU XING & WANG RONG AS INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS