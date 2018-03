March 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Chongqing Co Ltd:

* ‍NOTED PUBLICATION OF SOME ARTICLES WHICH APPEARED IN CERTAIN NEWS REPORTS AND INTERNET WEBSITES IN RELATION TO BANK​

* CLAIRIFIES THAT ‍POTENTIAL INCREASE IN DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO OVER NEXT FEW YEARS IS MERELY MANAGEMENT’S TARGET​

* ALSO CLARIFIES ‍BANK HAS NOT POSSESSED ANY INFORMATION THAT WOULD LEAD TO DEFINITIVE INCREASE IN FUTURE DIVIDEND PAYOUT RATIO​