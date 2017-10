BRIEF-Bank of Communications' 9-mth net profit rmb ‍54,419​ mln vs rmb 52,578 mln

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd

* 9-mnth net profit rmb ‍54,419​ million versus rmb 52,578 million a year ago

* As at sept 30 2017, capital adequacy ratio ‍13.98​ percent versus 14.02 percent as at dec 31 2016

* 9-mnth net interest income rmb ‍94,837​ million versus rmb100,764 million

* As at sept 30, impaired loans ratio ‍1.51​ percent versus 1.52 percent as at dec 31, 2016

* Jan-Sept ‍net interest margin of group decreased by 34 basis points on a year-on-year basis to 1.57%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: