March 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd :

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 70,223 MILLION VERSUS RMB67,210 MILLION

* AS AT DEC 31, 2017 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 14.00 PERCENT

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB ‍127,366 MILLION VERSUS RMB 134,871 MILLION​

* BANK OF COMMUNICATIONS -FY NET INTEREST SPREAD & NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED BY 31 & 30 BASIS POINTS YOY BASIS TO 1.44% AND 1.58%, RESPECTIVELY

* AS AT DEC 31, 2017 IMPAIRED LOAN RATIO 1.50 PERCENT