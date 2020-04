April 29 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications 3328.HK :

* PLANS TO FURTHER ISSUE TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS IN NATIONAL INTER-BANK BOND MARKET

* PLANS TO FURTHER ISSUE TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS OF NO MORE THAN RMB40 BILLION IN 2020

* GETS APPROVAL FROM CBIRC TO ISSUE TIER-2 CAPITAL BONDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)