BRIEF-Bank Of Communications Posts FY Net Profit Attributable Of RMB77,281 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - 3328.HK:

* OVERALL, 2020 WILL SEE BOTH OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES IN BANKING INDUSTRY.

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB 77,281 MILLION VERSUS RMB 73,630 MILLION

* LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2020, INTERNATIONAL AND DOMESTIC ECONOMIC SITUATION WILL REMAIN COMPLEX AND VOLATILE

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB 144,083 MILLION VERSUS RMB 130,908 MILLION

* THERE IS CERTAIN DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON ASSET QUALITY OF COMMERCIAL BANKS

* RISKS IN SOME AREAS MAY BE AGGRAVATED, ESPECIALLY UNDER IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK.

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN UP 7 BASIS POINTS ON A YEAR-TO-YEAR BASIS TO 1.58%

* AS AT DEC 31, TIER-1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 12.85%

* COMPETITIONS BETWEEN DOMESTIC BANKS AND FOREIGN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WILL FURTHER INTENSIFY

* AS AT DEC-END, IMPAIRED LOAN RATIO 1.47%

* AS AT DEC-END, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 14.83%

* DESPITE MORE UNCERTAINTIES AHEAD FOR GLOBAL ECONOMY, CONDITION FOR HIGH-QUALITY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT IN CHINA IMPROVING