April 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd :

* Q1 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB20,091 MILLION VERSUS RMB19,323 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* AS AT MARCH 31, CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO 14.00 PERCENT

* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME RMB30,469 MILLION VERSUS RMB 31,217 MILLION

* Q1 NET INTEREST MARGIN DECREASED BY 11 BASIS POINTS ON A YEAR-ON-YEAR BASIS TO 1.40%