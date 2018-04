April 27 (Reuters) - Bank Of Communications Co Ltd :

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE CONVERTIBLE BONDS PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED WILL BE NOT MORE THAN RMB60 BILLION

* BOARD RESOLVED TO SEEK SHAREHOLDERS’ APPROVAL FOR OBTAINING CB SPECIFIC MANDATE TO ISSUE CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* BOARD ALSO RESOLVED TO SEEK SHAREHOLDERS' APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED ISSUANCE OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS