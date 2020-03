BRIEF-Bank Of Cyprus Says Prolonged Covid-19 To Have Negative Impact On Results For Current Year

March 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Cyprus Holdings PLC:

* BANK OF CYPRUS HLDGS - UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS & NPE SALE

* BANK OF CYPRUS HOLDINGS - ALL BRANCHES OF BANK OF CYPRUS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD CURRENTLY REMAIN OPEN

* BANK OF CYPRUS - AGAINST BACKDROP OF MARKET VOLATILITY ABOUT COVID-19, CO CONTINUES TO WORK WITH ADVISERS TOWARDS SALE OF PORTFOLIO OF NPES

* BANK OF CYPRUS - NOT IN A POSITION TO ASSESS LIKELIHOOD AND/OR MAGNITUDE OF ANY FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP’S OPERATION

* BANK OF CYPRUS - BANK SEES TO RECOGNISE ADDITIONAL PROVISIONS OF C.EUR 75 MN ON GROUP’S 4Q2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* BANK OF CYPRUS - ANY PROLONGED OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 EXPECTED TO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR CURRENT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: