BRIEF-Bank Of East Asia Announces Strategic Review Of Its Portfolio Of Businesses And Assets

March 4 (Reuters) - Bank of East Asia Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES AND ASSETS

* REVIEW TO FOCUS ON IDENTIFICATION OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC TRANSACTIONS WHICH WOULD ENHANCE VALUE OF EXISTING BUSINESSES AND ASSETS

* REVIEW TO ALSO FOCUS ON STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR POTENTIALLY NON-CORE ASSETS

* REVIEW BACKED BY ELLIOTT; ELLIOTT TO APPLY FOR STAY OF PROCEEDINGS IT COMMENCED AGAINST BANK AND CERTAIN EX & SERVING DIRECTORS

* WILL ANNOUNCE AN UPDATE ON STATUS OF REVIEW BY JUNE 30, 2020