Feb 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of East Asia Ltd:

* FY PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS HK$‍ 6,370​ MILLION VERSUS HK$3,525 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME HK$ ‍11,832​ MILLION VERSUS HK$11,098 MILLION

* FY IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON LOANS AND RECEIVABLES HK$‍1,742​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF HK$3,462 MILLION

* ‍ DURING 2017 NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED FROM 1.60% TO 1.65%​

* ‍DECLARED A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC OF HK$0.60 PER SHARE​

* FY ‍COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 13.2 PERCENT VERSUS 12.1 PERCENT A YEAR AGO​