April 8 (Reuters) - Aviva PLC:

* BANK OF ENGLAND SAYS IT WELCOMES THE PRUDENT DECISION FROM SOME INSURANCE COMPANIES TO PAUSE DIVIDENDS

* BOE SAYS DECISIONS BY INSURERS REGARDING CAPITAL OR SIGNIFICANT RISK MANAGEMENT ISSUES NEED TO BE INFORMED BY A RANGE OF SCENARIOS, INCLUDING VERY SEVERE ONES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Huw Jones)