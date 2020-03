BRIEF-Bank Of Georgia Announces Contingency Plans Due To Coronavirus

March 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Georgia Group PLC:

* BANK OF GEORGIA GRP - BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP CONTINGENCY PLANNING COVID19

* BANK OF GEORGIA - INITIATED TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF CUSTOMER SERVICE SUPPORT AREAS OF A NUMBER OF EXPRESS BRANCHES

* BANK OF GEORGIA - INTRODUCED A NUMBER OF PROTOCOLS AND A COMPREHENSIVE BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLAN IN RESPONSE TO VIRUS

* BANK OF GEORGIA GROUP - BOARD HAS DECIDED NOT TO RECOMMEND A DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS AT 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, AT THIS STAGE

* BANK OF GEORGIA - DURING FIRST FEW 2020 MONTHS, PERFORMANCE BEEN CONSISTENT WITH, OR SLIGHTLY BETTER THAN, ITS EXISTING GUIDANCE & STRATEGIC TARGETS